LIFESTYLE News
The bohemian ‘bandit’ of the Romanian films of yesteryear: today, few people remember Nuni Anestin
Nuni Anestin is one of the important actors of the golden age, especially in terms of playing villains. Although his name is not as well …
The series starring all the big actors on the planet: when will “Extrapolations” debut on Apple TV+
Extrapolations, a series of episodes focusing on the near-future impact of climate change, is coming to Apple TV+ next month. Specifically, on March 17 The …
The must-see Netflix movie: it went straight to the top of Romanian favourites
Do what Netflix does, and every once in a while it hits with a film released on its platform. This is also the case of …